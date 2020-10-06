The 2020 Stanley County Homecoming Coronation Ceremony took place Tuesday at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre. This year's Stanley County Homecoming King and Queen are Nathan Cook and Madison Serbousek.
The other members of the Homecoming Court this year were Jayda Boxley, Sophie Meligan, Shantay Waldron, Jorge Garcia, Tracy Nielsen and Trey Frost. The crown bearers this year were Madelyn Stoeser and Hazen Garrett.
