Cora Lou Crane Palmer, 84
Cora Lou Crane — Palmer, 84 passed away August 17, 2019 at her home in Plains, Kansas.
She was born September 26, 1934 to Benjamin Lee and Lula Iva (Gross) Crane. Cora was named after her maternal grandmother and was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Spearfish High School in 1952.
She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper for Bob’s Transfer, JC Penney’s and Youngberg & Sons in Pierre. Upon retirement, she lived in Fort Clark Springs, Bracketville, TX, and her most recent years in Plains, KS.
Cora was a member of the Christian faith and the Order of Eastern Star. She was “The Avon Lady” and loved to sew, cook, crochet and spend me with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Glorie (Lynn) Martell, Canton, SD, Wallee Kielhorn of Hugoton, KS, Patti (Rodney) Stoeser of Fort Pierre, SD, and Billie (Layne) Angell of Plains, KS, sister-in-law Elaine Crane, Walla Walla, WA, thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Sherman, Irvin, Darwin and Harold and sisters; LeRoye, Lorraine, and Imogene.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish, SD, on her birthday, September 26th, 2019 — 10 a.m. (CST)
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel, Spearfish, SD is in charge of arrangements. Memorials: Young At Heart, Senior Citizen Center — Plains, KS, American Heart Association.
