The coronavirus is in the United States, and as with any flu, it is predicted to stay for a while. Authorities say that there is no reason to panic, especially not in South Dakota.
Governor Kristi Noem, Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson have discussed the status of the virus COVID-19 moving slowly into the nation. All have said the risk to South Dakota is low.
“There is a low risk for South Dakotans to become infected with coronavirus,” Noem said. “Regardless, we are prepared. We have the right people and plans in place to handle this situation, in the event it is detected in our state.”
As of the last week of Feb., the S.D. Department of Health (S.D. DOH) had test kits and supplies ready from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to Dr. Joshua Clayton, SD DOH epidemiologist.
“In South Dakota we don’t have any international airports,” Clayton said. “The number of people we have returning from China and some of the other countries on the CDC Health Advisory List are smaller than a lot of other states. So, that risk of transmission in South Dakota is going to be lower than the risk in California. They do have a lot more people.”
The virus gets its name from having a crown like shape when it is seen under magnification, a corona. Sometimes referred to as ‘Novel,’ the virus has not been seen in humans before. The coronavirus is a large family of viruses which causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV), according to the World Health Organization. Coronaviruses are zoonotic viruses — transmittable between animals and people.
Both Johnson and Rounds expressed satisfaction with the new emergency bill passed March 5 in Congress. It allocates $8.3 billion to contain and manage the outbreak. The Senate passed its version 96-1 on March 4, and the House passed its version 415-2 on March 5. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the measure soon.
The CDC updates its website at noon Monday through Friday with the latest information. It reports 99 cases, 10 deaths, and 13 states reporting cases. As of March 4, all states should be able to ‘stand up’, conduct and analyse, their own tests, according to the CDC.
Johnson spoke about the briefing from Vice President Mike Pence on March 4. The coronavirus has 25 times more fatalities than the common flu, but those numbers all start low and stay low. The common flu has a mortality rate of .01 percent. At 25 times that is the COVID-19 mortality rate, at around 2.5 percent.
The biggest problem, from the briefing by Rounds and noted by the CDC and other experts, is the elderly tend to be more susceptible when outbreaks like this happen. People with compromised immune systems and respiratory issues are at more risk of severe cases.
Another issue is how many people might have the coronavirus, but not know it. Which is how they think the community-acquired cases — first hitting hard in Northern California and now Washington State — have happened.
Hygiene will help. Wash hands more often; wash after arriving home. If a fever is detected over 100 degrees, stay in, do not go out. There is talk of foregoing handshakes for the duration of the flu season.
“The bottom line is, we have to take it seriously,” Rounds said. “Our goal is to slow down its spread, and to make sure that those individuals who are at risk are taking as many safety precautions as they can”
