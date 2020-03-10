The coronavirus has made its way to South Dakota, as Gov. Kristi Noem said late Tuesday there are five cases in as many counties throughout the state — with one of those contributing to a death.
A man in the 60-69 age range Pennington County who reportedly had underlying medical conditions is dead.
The others affected a 30-39 age female in Davison County, a 40-49 male in Beadle County, a 40-49 male in Minnehaha County, and a 50-59 male in Charles Mix County. All are staying in their homes during their recoveries, according to Noem.
Noem said Department of Health officials are working to determine and locate individuals who have been in close contact with these five.
“All these cases had some element of travel, within the last week, outside of South Dakota,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “The cases do not appear to be interrelated. These people are now at their homes. We are investigating who these people may have been in contact with.”
Noem reiterated that she has not declared a state emergency.
“This is still the influenza season. Providers know the protocols to follow. For now, a partial opening status had been declared for the state’s emergency management system. The state has enough test kits on hand with the capacity to cover 800 people. These tests are free. If you have any symptoms, call your provider first,” said Noem.
“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously – now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”
“I remind you to be prepared yourselves. If you have any symptoms, stay home, wash your hands often. People with pre-sustained conditions should be very careful. Common sense is the best approach. Peace of mind is very important,” Noem said. “Continue to live your lives, but be prepared and use common sense.”
By 8 a.m. Tuesday, the specimens were at the state laboratory. By 2:15 p.m., the presumptive positive results were known. Each person tested requires at least two tests. Samples are pulled at the patient’s local laboratory, and those samples are taken to the state laboratory for confirmation. Results are still considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gives a confirmatory test.
Noem’s public announcement came after the patients were apprised of the test results.
“Being a rural state, maybe in some ways is to our advantage,” Noem said. “But we do have many people traveling in and out of the state this time of year. We have some big events going on and scheduled. There is constant conversation on closing things. We have a robust tele-health system. If you have symptoms, stay at home and heal.”
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said after the City Commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday that city officials were following Noem’s lead. “We have been in contact with the Department of Health, and sent out information to all city employees,” and it goes for “all the citizens of Pierre and of South Dakota,” Harding said: “If you are sick, stay home. Use good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, for 20 seconds. Don’t touch your eyes. If you cough, cough into your elbow, not into your hands.”
Harding told reporters after the meeting that the city was not canceling any meetings or events, at this point. Air passengers arriving in Pierre from Denver on the SkyWest/United flights most likely have gone through some monitoring in Denver, he said.
“We will continue to monitor the situation,” Harding added.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson was in Aberdeen, Tuesday, at a board meeting about low-cost housing and the virus was discussed, she said. “We think we live in flyover country, but it got here quicker than we thought,” said Hanson. She said the city so far is heeding what health officials say. “Use common sense. If you are not comfortable with something, don’t do it.” That goes for travel or other activities, especially for people who are vulnerable due to age or chronic conditions, Hanson said.
“I have a granddaughter with Crohn’s disease, and her immune system is very compromised. And my husband and I are at the age where we have to be careful,” said Hanson. So far, the virus hasn’t affected city business or meetings, “but we will continue to have conversations with our staff,” Hanson said.
Reactions throughout the state varied. For example, officials at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City announced that it has not canceled any shows due to the virus.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., made the following statement. “The state of South Dakota has been preparing to deal with COVID-19, as has the federal government. South Dakotans should continue to take care of their health during this time. This includes washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and stay home if you feel sick. Avoid close contact with large groups of people if possible. The most important things we should focus on right now are saving lives and appropriate health care needs.”
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., added: “As (Noem) said, the state has been preparing for this possibility for weeks, and all of the necessary steps are being taken as we learn more about these individuals, where they may have traveled, and anyone else they may have contacted. I encourage South Dakotans looking for more information about COVID-19 to visit coronavirus.gov or covid.sd.gov and be aware of any state or local updates in the coming days and weeks.”
