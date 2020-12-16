Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

25 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

209 (- 33 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

25 (+ 1 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

16,519,668

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

302,992

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

92,603 (+ 1,249 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

10,987 (- 1,636 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,300 (+ 41 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

412 (- 29 from Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

