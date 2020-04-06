The new numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health are in, and from Friday, April 3 to Monday, April 6, there were 101 new COVID-19 cases reported.
South Dakota state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton discussed the data during Monday's teleconference from inside a secure Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.
“We are reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 today,” Clayton said. “That does include one new hospitalization. We have seven additional individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. We are also reporting two additional deaths today, and we have 379 new negative tests that have been performed.”
“In total, that does mean that we have 288 cases of COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota,” Clayton said. “Twenty-three total individuals have been hospitalized and four total deaths. We do have 91 individuals that have fully recovered.”
The seven counties with new positive cases include one case in Bon Homme, one in Brookings, one in Codington, one in Lincoln, four in Brown, four in Yankton and 36 in Minnehaha County.
The age groups of new cases reported are one in the 0-19 age group, seven in 20-29, 11 in 30-19, nine in 40-49, 13 in 50-59 and seven in the 60-69 age group.
Of the new 48 cases, 29 were male and 19 were female, Clayton reported.
The two new deaths were from Beadle and Minnehaha counties.
Despite it being widely reported that state Rep. Robert Glanzer, R-Huron, was one of the COVID-19 victims who died during the weekend, officials would not confirm this on Monday. They also did not comment on the report that a nursing home resident died from the infection.
Officials would only say there are two new deaths reported, they said.
Even if a family has shared with the media information about a death due to COVID-19, the state will not release specific information beyond what information they already divulge, Clayton said.
Most of the people infected with COVID-19, roughly 80%, are expected to experience minor symptoms.
The old standard to determine recovery is no longer used. As of about three weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for determining recovery from COVID-19. Clayton said these are the criteria they are using.
“A person is considered recovered when they have had no fever for at least three days and that they have an improvement in their respiratory symptoms and the person has been in isolation at least seven days after their first symptoms appeared,” Clayton said. “A person, at a minimum, will be considered recovered after seven days, and that may be longer, depending on their duration of fever as well as their general improvement of symptoms.”
