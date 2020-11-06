Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

8 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

208 (+37 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

32 (+ 10 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

9,581,770Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

234,264Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

52,639 (+2,848 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

14,426 (+ 518 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

510 (+ 50 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

493 (+ 10 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

