Smithfield Foods President and CEO Kenneth Sullivan said the Virginia-based company’s Sioux Falls plant supplies about 18 million servings of meat to Americans each and every day.
Closing the plant beyond Monday amid 190 cases of COVID-19 identified among employees at the plant is, Sullivan said, “not an option.”
“People need to eat,” Sullivan stated via news release. “Our government has identified agriculture and food production as critical to the response to COVID-19.”
Gov. Kristi Noem, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and state Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton discussed the situation at the Sioux Falls Smithfield plant during their Friday news conference at the State Capitol in Pierre. Noem said she and members of her staff are closely following the situation.
“We’re monitoring everyone who is going in and out of that facility,” Noem said. “We’re working to isolate those folks who are sick.
Noem said as of Friday, six workers had either been hospitalized or required medical care because of the outbreak in the plant.
When asked if the 190 cases all involved employees, Clayton said they are “primarily employees of Smithfield.”
According to Smithfield’s news release, the company employs about 3,700 workers at the Sioux Falls meatpacking plant. Officials said the facility will be closed throughout the weekend so employees can perform “rigorous deep cleaning and sanitization that have been ongoing at the facility and install additional physical barriers to further enhance social distancing.”
“Smithfield Foods is taking the utmost precautions and actions to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees – with an even increased emphasis on our critical role in the ongoing supply of food to American families,” Sullivan stated.
Noem said during her news conference that some of the workers in the plant had to overcome language barriers for interacting with state officials.
“We’re dealing with a very diverse workforce there,” Noem said. “The Department of Health is working with language specialists to ensure we’re communicating with all these individuals and their families.”
Smithfield officials said they are enforcing mandatory 14-day COVID-19 related quarantines, with pay, to protect employees. They said they also added extra hand-sanitizing stations, boosted personal protective equipment, continued to emphasize the importance of personal hygiene, enhancing cleaning and disinfection,increased social distancing, installed plexiglass and other physical barriers and restricted all nonessential visitors.
“All these actions complement the extensive safety measures in place at all our locations and are on top of the extremely hygienic and sanitary environments maintained at all times in our industry for food safety and quality purposes,” Sullivan added.
As for South Dakota as a whole, Minnehaha County, which includes the location of the Smithfield plant, featured 352 COVID-19 infections as of Friday. This is more than half the state’s total of 536.
“I know it is a holiday weekend, but I am asking you to social distance,” Noem added in regards to the effort to contain COVID-19.
“Thanks to all the hard work South Dakotans are doing, we’ve cut our projected peak infection rate in half already. South Dakotans have been absolute rockstars, but there’s more work to do. We will continue to use every tool available to us to fight this virus,” Noem added via Friday news release.
