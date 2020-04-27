Two employees at the South Dakota prison in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19, Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder said on Monday.
The two last reported to work on Friday, April 24, and prison officials are working with state health officials to determine if any close contact was made by the two employees with other employees, inmates or other people, according to a news release from Winder.
An inmate in the Jameson Annex at the state prison in Sioux Falls who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus is no longer in isolation and is “considered to be recovered,” Winder said in Monday’s news release.
He said 70 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 in the prison system, including a female inmate in the Women’s Prison in Pierre who was reported March 23 to have the virus. She recovered after several days in isolation and is now considered recovered. Aside from the male inmate in Sioux Falls who contracted COVID-19 and the woman in Pierre, the 68 other tests came up negative, as not having the coronavirus.
Thirty employees of the prison system have been tested and other than the two announced Monday, the other 28 have returned negative results for the coronavirus, according to figures provided by Winder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.