Two employees of the legendary Saloon #10 in Deadwood have tested positive for COVID-19, and may have exposed patrons to the coronavirus, according to South Dakota Department of Health spokesman Derrick Haskins.
The Saloon, which celebrates the bar where Wild Bill Hickock was murdered with a revolver shot from behind by Jack McCall on Aug. 2, 1876, announced on Monday it’s closing.
“Both workers reported working while ill with COVID symptoms,” Haskins said in a news release about 3:15 p.m., Monday, March 30. “Any individual who visited Saloon #10 between March 18 and March 21 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms of infection.”
Owners of the saloon announced on its web page on Monday, March 30, “To try and protect the well-being of our employees and customers we are suspending operations at 9 p.m. tonight until further notice due to coronavirus. We would like to thank all of our employees that have worked through this difficult time. We look forward to opening our doors once we are confident that we can provide a healthy environment for both our staff and customers.”
Haskins, the communications director for the DOH, said anyone wanting more information and updates related to COVID-19 can visit the COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.
He said a screening tool from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is available at COVID.SD.GOV.
(The original Saloon#10 where Hickok was killed is across and down the street from the current Saloon#10 and burned down in 1879, historians say.)
