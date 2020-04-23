Citing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, organizers have canceled the 2020 Oahe Days festival.
It had been scheduled for June 18-20.
“Following increased concerns about the COVID-19 virus, the committee decided canceling the event was the appropriate way to move forward during this uncertain and unprecedented time,” Oahe Days Committee President Nicole Gordon said.
Members of the committee said they will be reaching out directly to vendors and sponsors with additional information and refund options.
“The committee and I are disappointed we are not able to hold the event this year, but we are committed to making the 2021 event a success,” Gordon said.
For more information or to join the planning committee, please visit the Facebook page or website.
Oahe Days was originally started in the 1970s to celebrate Pierre and the Missouri River but was later discontinued. In 2003, a committee was formed to bring the event back to the area. Since then, Oahe Days has been planned and organized by local volunteers on the planning committee.
