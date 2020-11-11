Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that causes COVID-19.

8 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

326 (+ 46 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

54 (+ 7 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

10,170,846

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

239,590

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

58,696 (+ 2,385 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

17,461 (+ 1,195 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

567 (+ 30 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

543 (+ 23 from Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

