Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

9 (+ 1 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

429 (+ 71 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

75 (+ 17 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

11,300,635Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

247,834Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

68,671 (+ 2,393 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

19,240 (+ 1,101 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

674 (+ 30 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

593 (+ 33 from Monday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

