Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

136 (- 5 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

20 (same as Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

8,249,011Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

220,362Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

35,044 (+ 1,208 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

8,688 (+ 300 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

333 (+ 10 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

332 (+ 28 from Monday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

