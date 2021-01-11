Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

29 (+ 1 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

99 (+ 6 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

15 (+ 3 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

22,322,956

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

373,167

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

13,499 (+ 919 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5,102 (- 139 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,585 (+ 29 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

242 (- 5 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

