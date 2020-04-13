While schools are closed across the nation due to COVID-19, teachers and their students miss each other quite a bit.
There are signs to prove it.
In Stanley County, since day one, teachers and staff erected a sign in the window next to where students come during the week to receive their lunches.
“We miss you,” the sign reads.
Across the Missouri in the Pierre School District, one teacher is really missing her students. Her kids, Jen Allen calls them.
“It’s really hard 'cause they’re just so sweet,” Allen said.
The previous week, a couple of parents thought they should do something to help Allen and their kids at home. So, the group email, with more than 40 recipients went out.
“Mrs. Allen has an amazing, patient and loving teacher,” Shawna Flax and Amy Ullmann wrote in an email. “It's not fair that her time with our kids got cut so short without any notice. I imagine she is really missing all her students and her students all feel the same.”
“Does Thursday night work,” a group of parents asked Allen’s husband, Brian.
It did, he said.
In a matter of logistics, the Allen family had just returned home after delivering a birthday dinner to Jen’s bother. Now, Brian had to get Jen to want to go outside, after returning home.
He sent their kids, ages 6 and 15 outside, and instructed them to call for their mom to come outside to see “something.”
“She didn’t realize at first,” Brian said. “I didn’t think there would be that many cars.”
They kept coming and coming, he said.
There were a couple dozen cars with parents driving and kids popped out of sunroofs holding signs for Jen.
“She’s pretty depressed about it, but that will help her,” Brian said.
A third of the cars stopped to allow a group of students to deliver a box of food to Jen.
“I just love my kids,” Jen said. “I’m so in shock that they did that. That’s really cool.”
As they approached Jen told her students she “loves them so much” each by name as they approach with somewhat of a social distance.
“I really want to hug you, Lexi, but we are social distancing,” Jen said to one student.
Jen, and Lexi with her folks, made a plan. When it is nice out again, they all will walk to their corner of their street and while observing social distance, catch up.
“We’ll meet on the corner, Lexi, right,” Jen said.
Jen began her teaching career 24 years ago in Arizona, but is from Pierre originally.
It’s special to be back in Pierre, where she grew up and her family still lives, and teach, she said.
“I’ve been teaching for 24 years,” she said. “They’re just a special class, and it’s really kind of a different situation. I really miss it. I miss my kids.”
With two kids of her own at home, it makes her feel bad missing her students so much, she said. There is a connection between teachers and their students beyond explanation.
“I just miss them and feel like I was robbed of doing some fun activities with them at the end of the year,” Jen said.
Jen has her favorite activities for the end of the year, such as decorating baskets for Easter, she said.
Teaching is her hobby and her favorite thing about teaching is the kids, she said.
“I know it sounds cheesy, but it is,” Jen said. “Just how they are so different, and each one is my favorite. They have their little special things about them.”
With many parents serving as homeschool teachers across the nation currently, they are all finding out, perhaps teaching is harder than they thought and have been asking the teachers, not only how do they deal with their kid, but 20 or 30 of them daily.
“First grade is just a fun year,” Jen said.
“I think the kids love routine,” Jen said. “You build a relationship with them all year, and they really just want to please you and do their best. No matter what went on in the morning before they walked in the door, they try to put on a good face for you because I think they want to please you. They really like the structure and routine in their classrooms, and they like being around their friends.”
After a couple dozen cars, few dozen smiles and maybe a couple tears, the one house parade had finished.
“I wish I could drive by all their houses and deliver things to them,” Jen said.
