In the week after the Thanksgiving holiday, the pattern for COVID-19 cases in South Dakota’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions remained steady.
In the Pierre School District as of Monday, cases continue to trend downward with only seven total active cases reported — four among students and three among staff members. Last week, the district reported six student cases and three staff cases for a total of nine.
The cases reported for Pierre on Monday are distributed as follows:
Buchanan Elementary: one staff
Jefferson Elementary: one staff
Georgia Morse Middle: one student
T.F. Riggs High: three students, one staff
Among South Dakota’s K-12 schools, the number of new and active fell from week-to-week. From the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 416 new cases were reported to the state health department. This is 148 fewer than the 564 reported the week prior.
However, there are currently 844 active cases in K-12 schools statewide, which is 43 more than reported last week. There are 8,106 total cases in K-12 schools: 5,958 among students and 2,148 among staff.
There are more K-12 schools with three or more active cases in a school building; 90 this week compared with 77 last week. There are 215 schools with one or two cases, down from 227 last week, and 582 schools have no active cases — one less than last week.
Among South Dakota’s colleges, universities, and technical schools, new and active cases also continue to decline. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 102 new cases were reported to the state health department, 39 fewer than the week prior. There are currently 206 active cases across South Dakota’s higher education systems, 13 more than were reported last week. There are a total of 2,982 cases among higher education institutions; 2,604 among students and 378 among staff.
The number of higher education institutions with three or more active cases jumped from 12 last week to 14 this week, and one school has one or two cases. There are no colleges without any cases.
South Dakota Department of Health officials update data on cases on schools weekly each Monday at https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Dashboard.aspx. The Pierre School District also updates their case data weekly on Mondays at https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
