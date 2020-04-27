Alma Buechler is staying in touch with her family and friends, even as concerns about COVID-19 prevent most from entering her residence at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
Alma is set to turn 108 in a few weeks, on May 20. She was born that day in 1912 when William Howard Taft was president and nobody had much idea there would soon be a terrible world war and a deadly virus that would kill people around the world and across South Dakota in 1918.
She was a friend of Enid Hyde who passed away on Easter in her Pierre home, about two months after turning 107.
Not many in the state are older than Alma; one who is, Vivian Grover of Rapid City, turned 109 in February.
“My grandma makes the best strudel ever. She’s a German. She fried bread dough and put it in peach juice,” Alma’s granddaughter, Tina Douglas, said. “She taught all the grandchildren how to make it. We all have a recipe, handwritten by her and a picture of her making it.”
That was a tall order. Alma has 12 grandchildren, Douglas said. And 26 great-grandchildren. Plus 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Alma Mehrer came from a family of 10 children, growing up on a farm near Lesterville in southeast South Dakota. They moved to a farm near Harrold, near Pierre, when she was 14.
The family had 30 milk cows, and she remembers how fun it was to milk them as a family, singing songs “the whole time they did the milking,” Alma told an interviewer in 2012.
She milked cows on her parents’ farm until she was 22. Then she married Reynold Buechler.
It wasn’t to get away from milking.
“When she got married, her dad gave her some cows,” Tina Douglas said with a laugh.
“I said, ‘Grandma, where did you guys go on your honeymoon?’
Grandma: “Upstairs.”
She and her husband moved to Pierre after a few years of farming and raised three children.
Alma became a state employee, housekeeping for governors. Especially Gov. Richard Kneip.
“It was a good memory,” she told the Capital Journal in 2016. There were eight boys. The baby was 1-year-old when they got into office, and the oldest was 13.”
The state’s First Lady, Nancy Kneip, had her own mother living with the governor’s family, and she and Alma were friends.
For years, Nancy Kneip sent Alma a big bouquet of flowers on her birthday, said Daph Richards, one of Alma’s children. “She cooked and cleaned for them. Those boys loved her cooking,” said Richards.
Those years keeping house for Gov. Kneip and Gov. Frank Farrar mean Alma has collected a modest retirement from the state for a long time, said her granddaughter Tina Douglas.{
Alma’s husband died in his late 50s, and she has been a widow for more than a half-century.
Alma was an Avon Lady for years, ringing door bells around Pierre and selling door-to-door.
“When she walked to her neighbors’ houses, I would go along,” Tina Douglas said.
Agnes Brasel is a longtime friend. “I’ve known her for 70 years. But I haven’t talked to her for awhile.”
It is difficult for Agnes to get out. Also, Maryhouse doesn’t allow visitors now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her mother misses her many visitors, Richards said.
“She had someone visiting every day. My daughter and her friends would always visit my mother. So now my daughter goes down there and looks at her through the window and talks to her on the phone.”
But the coronavirus is taking tolls in many ways on people.
“She’s lonesome,” Richards said. “She says, ‘I get tired of sitting here looking just at the walls.’”
The staff at Maryhouse make do.
“They push them all to the door in their room and play bingo, holler bingo or something. She likes that.”
Now the family is planning a birthday party, somehow, although they are not optimistic the pandemic will relent enough by then to allow visitors into Maryhouse, even by May 20.
“I did a video call with grandma two days ago,” Douglas said. “She still has all her sense about her.”
