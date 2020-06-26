The Capital Journal is immediately closing its office at 333 W. Dakota Ave. to the public because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee who tested positive has not been in the office since Wednesday, June 24.
The office is scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday, July 13 in accordance with South Dakota Department of Health guidelines.
Prior to the positive test result, Capital Journal staff members had been practicing social distancing, wearing masks when interacting with members of the public, and following other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Capital Journal employees will be working exclusively from the office for 14 days. While working, employees are required to wear masks over their faces, in addition to practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
While our office will be closed, we are still available to serve you. You may reach our departments at the following extensions by dialing our main phone number of 605-224-7301 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by the emails also listed:
Advertising:
Julie Furchner at julie.furchner@capjournal.com; ext. 142
Shauna Cunningham at shauna.cunningham@capjournal.com; ext 124
Circulation:
Elise Wines at elise.wines@capjournal.com; ext. 102
Jackie Odom at jackie.odom@capjournal.com; ext. 103
Classified:
Cindy Deadrick at cindy.deadrick@capjournal.com; ext. 126
Business Office:
Marylinn Baker at marylinn.baker@capjournal.com; ext. 105
Production:
Ray Pfeffer at ray.pfeffer@capjournal.com; ext. 140
Editorial:
Casey Junkins at casey.junkins@capjournal.com; ext 136
Del Bartels at del.bartels@capjournal.com; ext 107
Stephen Lee at stephen.lee@capjournal.com; ext. 130
Scott Millard at scott.millard@capjournal.com; ext. 134
