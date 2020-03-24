South Dakota's largest private university is joining its public counterparts by keeping students out of the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic term to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“I know this decision is disappointing to hear, even if you started to anticipate that such a decision was likely, but we assure you that we are exercising our best judgment based on what we know today,” Augusta University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin told the Sioux Falls-based campus community on Tuesday.
Augustana faculty, in collaboration with dedicated colleagues across campus — most of whom will be working remotely — will continue to provide other services to students through virtual meetings using online platforms.
“Faculty and administrators are sharing and analyzing extraordinary amounts of information to drive decisions, answer questions, and exchange innovative ideas for ensuring continued student learning and for facilitating effective student engagement over the next two months,” Herseth Sandlin added.
