Even as Gov. Kristi Noem announced three new cases Wednesday of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Dakota, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre began making changes to deal with the growing risk.
Noem’s announcement Wednesday brought the state’s total to eight presumed confirmed cases of what now has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
“Avera Maryhouse Long-Term Care and Avera Parkwood no longer are accepting visitors,” Sigrid Wald, director of communications for Avera St. Mary’s, told the Capital Journal. “We don’t have any cases in our facilities, but we are taking appropriate steps to reduce the risks in the best interests of our residents,” Wald said.
Maryhouse on Dakota Avenue across the street from the hospital is an 82-bed facility with two hospice rooms. Next door to Maryhouse is Parkwood with 57 senior apartments.
“That demographic is at a higher risk, so it’s just a precaution we are taking,” Wald said of the elderly residents.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday in the entryway of the 60-bed hospital and clinic itself, near the Campus Pharmacy, a new thing was a hospital worker stationed to provide a quick screening interview for anyone walking it for an appointment or other care.
One woman who said she had an appointment at the hospital told the Capital Journal that a hospital worker was at a desk and asked a few quick questions. They were the standard ones getting so much attention: Whether the prospective patient had any coronavirus symptoms, such as a persistent cough or fever, and whether they had been traveling recently, especially internationally.
It didn’t take long, the woman said.
The hospital also is asking anyone intending to visit to call for an appointment, Wald said.
“Instead of just walking in. Even if you think you might have COVID-19 symptoms, we are asking you to call in first.”
“So if you have a temperature over 100 degrees, shortness of breath, if you have traveled, those are some of the screening questions we have,” Wald said. “We will ask you to call in before coming in.”
Anyone who displays possible symptoms once arriving at the hospital will be taken to a special area to be examined more closely, Wald said.
Only about 30 people had been tested for the virus statewide, and Avera St. Mary’s hasn’t had to do many tests, Wald said. Things have been changing daily at Avera St. Mary’s, like everywhere, she said.
“We gave a lot of things in place and I should have more information tomorrow,” Wald said.
