In this current COVID-19 pandemic, there are not only frontline heroes, such as first repsonders, doctors and nurses. However, in many ways, everyone who is out being an essential part of society is playing the part of a hero. These are heroes behind the scenes, such as Julie Paluch, the American Sign Language interpreter for the state of South Dakota. There are people such as Elizabeth Marso, with the Pierre School District. School officials distribute 1,000 bags with two meals in each three times a week. Cashiers at all the stores and people such as Xzanes Henderson working pickups for a local grocery store. There are too many to list, and even more won’t fit on one photo page. This is a start. These are behind the scenes heroes, everyday people, helping keep things rolling in the capital area.
Behind the scenes heroes are just everyday people
- Joseph Barkoff joseph.barkoff@capjournal.com
-
- Updated
- 0
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
South Dakota Department of Health official website or South Dakota COVID-19 Information line, please call: 1-800-997-2880
Gateway to all CDC content
Frequently Asked Questions
Information provided by the Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Department of Health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.