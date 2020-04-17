In this current COVID-19 pandemic, there are not only frontline heroes, such as first repsonders, doctors and nurses. However, in many ways, everyone who is out being an essential part of society is playing the part of a hero. These are heroes behind the scenes, such as Julie Paluch, the American Sign Language interpreter for the state of South Dakota. There are people such as Elizabeth Marso, with the Pierre School District. School officials distribute 1,000 bags with two meals in each three times a week. Cashiers at all the stores and people such as Xzanes Henderson working pickups for a local grocery store. There are too many to list, and even more won’t fit on one photo page. This is a start. These are behind the scenes heroes, everyday people, helping keep things rolling in the capital area.

Tags

Load comments