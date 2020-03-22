Despite the nation’s schools, including those in South Dakota, being locked down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, officials in the capital area's two public school districts have been providing breakfast and lunch to-go since Wednesday, March 18.
In 2019, there were 139,442 students enrolled in South Dakota public schools, according to the Department of Education.
In the capital area, there are approximately 350 student lunches provided among the school districts every day during the regular academic year.
For the Pierre School District, there will be three locations for students to pick up breakfast and lunch every day until schools are back in session.
From 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 2315 E. Park St., a truck containing the bags of meals will be parked in the community center parking lot. Students from any of the Pierre public schools may receive meals.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. a truck will be located in the back parking lot of Georgia Morse Middle School to provide lunches to any Pierre school district students.
At 12:15 p.m., the GMMS truck packs up and heads to Buchanan Elementary School.
From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Buchanan Elementary School, any Pierre school district students unable to make it to the other two locations can receive their meals.
Across the Missouri River in Stanley County, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the Stanley County Schools, across the street from the senior center and Pat Duffy Center, a sign will point from the sidewalk to the doors up a few stairs to where staff members will distribute lunches.
Both sides of the river have meals designated to contain meat, grains, fruits and vegetables for lunch and grains, fruit and dairy for breakfast, according to SCSD staff member Sheila Jones.
“We still have to go by the state guidelines,” Jones added.
