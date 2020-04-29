Officials in both the Pierre and Stanley County School Districts told the Capital Journal they have no plans to send students back to the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year, despite Gov. Kristi Noem giving them the option to do so.
There’s a big plan underway in South Dakota, announced Noem, Tuesday, April 28 in her daily COVID-19 briefing.
“South Dakota’s Back to Normal Plan” includes a lot of things, one of which is the option for schools to reopen on a limited basis.
“Thanks to a strong commitment and respect for the principle of personal responsibility, South Dakotans have dramatically changed the trajectory of our initial COVID-19 projections,” Noem as part of her plan. “With our hospitalization capacity currently at a manageable level, South Dakotans are asked to consider the following steps as we look to get back to normal.”
Under the “Schools” heading, there are three items listed:
- “Continue remote learning;"
- “Consider a limited return to in-person instruction to “check in” before school year ends;” and
- “Encourage good hygiene and sanitation practices, especially in high-traffic areas.”
On both sides of the Missouri River, Pierre and Stanley County School District Superintendents Dr. Kelly Glodt and Daniel Hoey, respectively, are some of Noem’s front line commanders. She is giving them the ability to reopen buildings this academic year.
"I respect the difficult decisions Governor Noem has made throughout this process and support her thoughts to make this a local decision,” Glodt wrote in an email. “The Pierre School District plans to move forward with the plan we have in place to close out this school year.”
Across the ole Missouri, Stanley County’s reaction is not much different.
“I’ve nothing but the utmost of respect for the governor and the Office of the Governor in respect to how the current situation has been handled,” Hoey wrote in an email. “Stanley County School District (SCSD) will continue to move forward with the identified and communicated plan that we have in place.”
When asked if Pierre’s schools would open back up, Glodt simply responded, “No.”
Again, across the river Hoey echoed a similar response.
“Our stance has not changed as a result of yesterday’s announcement. No school sponsored, large number or classes will take place,” Hoey wrote. “Any activities will adhere to city ordinances, state guidelines and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations. We continue to communicate with the city offices on a daily basis to be certain that we honor and support the city’s ordinances on a multitude of things.
Noem mentioned officials at some schools hadn't heard from some of their students since schools shut down and went to remote learning education. Part of the reason, she said, to open back up was to be able to check in with these students.
It has not been a problem in Stanley County.
“We have remained in contact with all families of our district from the onset,” Hoey wrote. “Phone calls, emails, Zoom meetings, district-wide communications and even porch visits have been utilized.”
Glodt’s number of students is considerably larger than Hoey’s. With more people, there are more variables.
“I would guess every district has some students that have not been as engaged as others,” Glodt wrote. “That said, staff have worked hard to make personal contact with students regardless of their performance since we moved to a flexible learning format. We have to remember that every home is different and some are facing greater challenges when it comes to helping their children through this new learning process. So bottom line, we have and will continue to check in with students using any [and] all means allowable.”
Hoey and Glodt have plans in motion to some degree.
“Lots of planning for next year, although not spending a great deal of time on alternative calendars, etc. at this time,” Glodt said.
This may be the only real split between the two school districts.
“We have calendar options in place, and we realize fully that those decisions may not come to pass,” Hoey wrote. “There is now, and will continue to be, a significant amount of unknowns. We realize that the decisions made now, with the information at hand, may be changed entirely as time passes.”
There is more planning to do, but not all is under their control.
Testing and funding are the two main items, though they are secondary when it comes to the factor of safety for the students and other community members. Testing when it will be needed, and with the state ramping up to the ability of 5,000 a day, plus taking into account potentially having to do daily screenings upon entry.
Another question: Is the federal government going to reimburse Stanley County or Pierre if district leaders purchase thermal imaging for a screening station at the entrances to schools?
“I am guessing that would be an allowable expense for those funds, but again, any plans for changes in process are in the conversation stage only at this point,” Glodt wrote.
There are likely as many variables as the most challenging math problem ever faced in either county’s history.
“We haven’t made any concrete decisions on that yet,” Glodt wrote. “[We] have obviously been having discussions about options, but this is not a current focus due to the many unknowns.”
The unknowns will be known, or have outcomes at least, in a few months when the 2020-21 school year is scheduled to begin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.