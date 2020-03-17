In something perhaps not seen since the 1918 flu, churches began canceling public meetings, including worship services, this week across South Dakota, including Pierre and Fort Pierre, because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Late Tuesday, March 17, priests from the Catholic parishes, Ss. Peter and Paul in Pierre and St. John the Evangelist in Fort Pierre, announced that beginning Wednesday, March 18, no public Masses would be conducted. That order holds for all Catholic parishes in the state.
Meanwhile, Protestant congregations largely also are canceling services. But several are taking the unique path of putting on a worship service with no one in the pews and live-streaming it via the internet to members in their homes or wherever they view it.
For Catholics, the move entails more formal things, because Catholics have the serious “weekend obligation,” to attend Mass on Sunday, or Saturday. Most parishes hold Mass every day, but most Catholics attend one Mass on the weekend. In a March 13 news release, Bishop Donald DeGrood of the Sioux Falls diocese and the Rev. Michel Mulloy, administrator acting as bishop of the Rapid City diocese, gave South Dakota Catholics dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Masses due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus until further notice.”
While all Catholics, in ordinary circumstances, are obliged to attend Mass, “(t)his obligation can be suspended for just causes,” DeGrood and Mulloy wrote.”We also bear a duty to protect those who are most vulnerable among us.”
Late Tuesday evening, March 17, the Rev. Ron Garry of St. John parish said DeGrood and Mulloy had issued a new directive: “Until further notice, all public celebration of Masses in South Dakota are suspended. We will also cancel all social and educational activities and events in Catholic facilities in the diocese.”
The bishops cite information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said recently that to better thwart the spread of the virus, gatherings should be limited to 10 people. Previous CDC information recommended a limit of 50 people.
“The recommendation limits the potential for transmission of the virus. Ultimately, the recommendation is rooted in serving the common good, including those most vulnerable to the virus and its devastating effects on the body,” the bishops said. “Mindful of our own call as Catholics to seek the common good, we have directed that all daily Masses and all Sunday Masses prayed in parishes are suspended until further notice.”
“This suspension takes effect on March 18, 2020 and includes all gatherings for social and educational purposes in Catholic facilities. It will remain in effect until further notice. This extraordinary measure has been directed after prayerfully asking God for His assistance in guiding His Church, in collaboration with the diocesan consultors and careful study of information gathered by government officials and recommendations given by medical professionals. We believe it is the prudent decision in keeping with the directives of many bishops throughout the United States who have made this prudential decision.”
First United Methodist Church goes way back in Pierre, to 1880, and it’s been in its big stone building since 1910. This Sunday it’s trying something new:holding the worship service without anyone in the long, curving, wooden pews.
The Rev. Greg Kroger will be in the pulpit for the sermon and others will read the scriptures for the day, said Office Manager Elaine Scott. “We do have some musicians coming in, so we will have some music. It should be just like church,, just not a lot of participation with the audience.”
Like every Sunday, the service will be broadcast on radio. “And we will be put out on Facebook live and on Youtube,” Scott said.
Bishop Bruce Ough of the Dakotas-Minnesota Conference of the UMC recommended that congregations take “further precautionary measures,” Pastor Kroger said in a letter to members and friends of First United Methodist.
This is Lent and it’s leading to the main holiday of the church, Easter. So churches and staff normally are extra busy during this season. Now the Wednesday Lenten supper and service is canceled and many other group meetings are on holiday.
But the Wednesday noon study and other “essential small group meetings will be utilizing Zoom videoconference to connect participants,” Kroger said.
During office hours, the church’s front door will be open and people are welcome to come in and pray, Scott said.
Anyone in need of food, medicine or other supplies — or who can help deliver them to those who need them — can call the church office at 224-5939, Pastor Kroger said.
The small congregation of Capitol Heights Baptist Church on a rise off U.S. Highways 14/83 on the north side of the city is taking a different tack, said Debbie Bogart, who with her husband, the Rev. Bob Bogart, ministers at the Southern Baptist congregation.
“We are going to go ahead and have our worship,” she told the Capital Journal. “We have really been praying about it. And we just feel like we are told in the word of God we are supposed to assemble together. We are not going to let this scare us. We are going to do what we feel the Lord is leading us to do.”
One factor in the plan is that nobody in the congregation or in Pierre has been found to have the COVID-19 virus, she said. “We had three people not feeling good, but it was just colds and stuff and they stayed home. That’s how we put it: If you feel bad, stay home.”
About 30 showed up for the service last Sunday, which is down a little from normal, she said.
Baptists are congregational in church government, so they don’t have anyone else, a bishop or district president who tells them how to operate as a church, Bogart said..
“We are just going to trust the Lord. In the scriptures it says don’t trust in chariots and horses, but trust in the Lord. It means don’t trust in everything else, but look to the Lord.”
“So we are going to have services,” Bogart said. “Unless we get sick, then things will change.”
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, the biggest Protestant congregation in town with a baptized membership of about 1,900, and attendance of about 350 combined at two Sunday services, will have its service open to the public, said Office Administrator Helen Kiepke. “We are livestreaming the service tonight at 7 p.m.,” she said Wednesday. “And we will do the same on Sunday, when we have services at 8;20 a.m. and 11 a.m.. We livestream the 8:20 service. But we are going to be there. If someone wants to come in, we are saying, ‘If you feel you don’t want to come or are not feeling well, don’t come. But we are here if you do.’” We also have a service at 11 a.m. .,for our 8:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.
In recent weeks, the attendance has been down by 100 to 150 on Sunday morning, no doubt because of concerns about the virus, Kiepke said.
Community Bible Church, a large non-denominational evangelical congregation with a normal attendance of about 300, also will put on a service without a congregation and put it out there for anyone to see, the Rev. Jeff Sumner said.
“We will have a service with maybe 10 or 20 people necessary for the service and then we will livestream it.
Their services typically are livestreamed for anyone who can’t make it to church, so it’s not a new technology.
But preaching to empty chairs is new.
“That will be different,to have nobody there,” he said.
The biblical admonition to Christians to not forsake the assembling together is important, Sumner said. “This is not ideal. But I do think there is Christian prudence in following government recommendations. It would be different if there was no virus and the government ordered us not to gather for no reason. But I think this is part of loving one’s neighbor, to not gather.”
He’s going to continue his sermon series on the New Testament epistle of Paul to the Philippians. The readings for the day will include Paul telling those early Christians there should be “no grumbling, no complaining,” he said. “So I will talk about how we approach this issue, that’s it’s important we don’t complain.”
In late 1918 as the Great War wound down, the “Spanish influenza,” which killed millions worldwide beginning in 1917, the pandemic hit South Dakota hard, according to a 2005 essay by Matthew Reitzel of the South Dakota Historical Society. Nearly 2,000 South Dakotans died of the flu in the last three months of 1918. Gov. Peter Norbeck contracted it, but survived after being hospitalized in Deadwood.
It spread so far, so fast that public officials banned public meetings, even sending Home Guard soldiers to patrol city streets to make sure people were not congregating. The ban on public meetings included ordering that churches not hold services.
“Throughout the state, churches, theaters, schools, pool halls, parlors and other public gathering places were closed indefinitely,” Reitzel said. “The flu escalated to the point that the superintendent of the South Dakota Board of Health declared that, ‘In any community where the disease is prevalent, public gatherings of all kinds are forbidden.’ Individuals who had any symptoms of the flu were asked to refrain from public gatherings of any kind. Public drinking cups and towels were prohibited. People were forbidden to congregate at train depots, requiring patrons to buy their train tickets one person at a time.”
