Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wed., Sept. 23.

166 (+ 12 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

7 (Same as Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,874,982

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

200,275

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, as of CDC.

19,634 (+ 765 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

3,108 (+ 218 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

202 (Same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

192 (+ 31 from Monday)

 People currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

