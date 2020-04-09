Easter is when Christians celebrate Jesus leaving them, foiling sin, death and the devil in Martin Luther’s trilogy of evil. God, unspeakably, dies. Just as each person must.
And just as with Jesus, death wasn’t the end of the story.
That’s the message heard in churches across Pierre and Fort Pierre and in Faith Evangelical Lutheran on Maundy Thursday.
This Easter season when churches are usually full, Christians across the world and in Pierre and Fort Pierre have been staying away from church, mostly. The government proverbs and commandments are to avoid crowds, other people in general, especially religious services, which often mean large groups of people embracing, talking, singing, getting close spiritually and physically.
On Thursday in Faith Lutheran, there was a bit of respite from the “don’t come to church” message of the past month.
Members were encouraged to come in, throughout the day, even to make appointments. Two or a few at a time, to first use the hand sanitizer in the stand at the door to the sanctuary. Then to walk down to the front and sit, then kneel to take the bread and wine that hark back to Jesus’ Last Supper.
At the end of the afternoon, two women were the last to kneel. Renee Knapp and Doreen Kayser had been working on arranging things for the Easter weekend, to “strip” the cross for the Good Friday, changing the liturgical look. And they told Rajek they wanted to take communion on this Holy Thursday.
The Revs. Cory Rajek and Sam Handschke first led in short readings and prayers. Then they turned to the altar and rubbed on hand sanitizer before handling the silver trays with the wafers and wine glasses.
Communion is held all year long. But on this day, it’s an anniversary of sorts of the night “in which he was betrayed,” when Jesus had his supper in the Upper Room with his 12 disciples.
These two women knelt at the altar before the two pastors, each taking the bread from one pastor and the tiny glass of wine from the other.
This holy meal took only a few minutes.
After the sacrament, the four chatted for a few minutes in the otherwise empty sanctuary that would hold 300 or more and would on most Easter weekends more than once.
“How are you guys doing?” Rajek said. They begin to describe the awkward lives so many are living now in the pandemic.
“How about your folks?” Handschke put it to one of them about their older loved ones.
Like so many, the women said, their families were a mix of working from home and going in to work and wondering how long things would be like this and what’s next.
Rajek told them that the congregation’s elders planned to call everyone and make sure they are OK.
Rajek said he and Handschke are making home visits to any family who is “comfortable” with it and requests it.
“I went out to see a family yesterday,” he said.
On Good Friday, the service will be virtual, led in the church by a few, lives streamed online for people in their homes to watch and take part in, like Sunday services have been for several weeks.
The somber tone of Holy Thursday and Good Friday won’t be hard to get into, perhaps, this year.
But this congregation is trying a new thing this Easter: a 24-hour prayer vigil, from midnight Friday to the first minute of Easter Sunday.
Parishioners were encouraged to sign up for half-hour slots and to pray, for the congregation, for the community, for individuals, obviously for an end to the pandemic.
The disciples in Faith Lutheran won’t fill the church on Easter morning as usual. But a service will be conducted at 8:20 a.m.by a few in the pews and Rajek and Handschke up front, with music and sermon and prayers. OAHE-TV plans to broadcast it live on the city’s cable channel and the congregation will live stream it on the internet.
During their quick and personal communion service, Rajek told Kayser and Knapp that Easter makes clear that despite all frightening and deadly facts of this pandemic, Christians have God’s word that sickness and even death won’t have the last word.
That “Thursday night” in Jesus’ last week on Earth as a man, he spent with his disciples, eating and preparing himself and them for his crucifixion on Friday, according to Rajek.
It was the Jewish Passover meal Jesus was eating with his disciples, connecting himself to the old story of the lamb’s blood on the doorposts that saved the ancient Israelites from the death that hit Egypt like a plague, but “passed over” them.
“Jesus became the sacrificial lamb,” Rajek said. Demonstrating on Easter that beyond even death is a better life.
“We have something to hold on to.”
