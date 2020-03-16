Effective 3/17/2020 and until further notice:
“To help control the spread of COVID-19 (aka Coronavirus), the city of Fort Pierre is closing the office to the public. While our staff is available via phone 605-223-7690, for the protection of the public and our employees, we are limiting public interaction,” said Mayor Gloria Hanson.
Utility Payments: You are welcome to place your payment in an envelope provided (at the door) and place the sealed envelope under the door. If you need your bill amount or confirmation that we have received your payment, call and we will further assist you. We will not be able to make change for you at this time and will apply any extra to your account for a credit. You may place your payment in the drop box on the northwest edge of the courthouse parking lot. You can make your payment on-line at https://www.info.paymentservicenetwork.com/
New Utility Customers: Call and indicate that you would like to fill out an application for utility services. We will ask you questions so we can initiate the application and explain our policies. We will provide the completed application to you for signing and process your receipt for the utility deposit.
Utility Customer Terminating Services: Call and provide necessary information for finalizing your services.
Building Permits: Call and ask to speak to someone regarding a building permit. Further interaction will be based on individual needs.
Other Inquiries: Call and explain what you need so we can connect you with the proper personnel.
We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are doing our part to help control the spread of this virus. Do not hesitate to call anytime. Thank you for your understanding.
