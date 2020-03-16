As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, staff members had been notified of the these closures and cancelations in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area:
Boys and Girls Club
Capital Journal business office: closed to public entry
Cultural Heritage Center
Executive branch of state government: nonessential personnel
Office of the Attorney General: nonessential personnel
Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center
Pierre Public Schools
Stanley County Schools
Rawlins Municipal Library: closed to public entry
SD Discovery Center: closed to public entry
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Stew Feed
