As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, staff members had been notified of the following closures in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area:

Boys and Girls Club

Capital Journal business office: closed to public entry

City office of Fort Pierre: closed to public entry

Cultural Heritage Center

Executive branch of state government: nonessential personnel

Oahe Family YMCA

Office of the Attorney General: nonessential personnel

Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center

Pierre Public Schools

Social Security: closed to public entry

Stanley County Schools

Rawlins Municipal Library: closed to public entry

SD Discovery Center: closed to public entry

