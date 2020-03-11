Officials at South Dakota’s 22 post-secondary education institutions are working to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
All are still open for business, according to their websites. Some schools, however, are altering or canceling travel plans.
At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, South Dakota State University officials issued a release declaring their teams would not be attending a women’s swim and dive meet in Ohio.
“South Dakota State will no longer be traveling to the CSCAA NIC in Cleveland, Ohio due to travel concerns and the potential for COVID-19 exposure,” the release stated. “The CSCAA had already announced that no spectators would be permitted at the event due to the virus.”
The South Dakota Board of Regents is planning to disseminate an updated press release containing more information at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Tracy Mercer with the Board of Regents.
“We have been in meetings this afternoon with health officials, presidents and others as we plan our response,” Mercer wrote.
The public colleges are on spring break now, according to Mercer, and she was unable to comment as to what the final release would say about having students come back to school. This is especially a concern if students have been in an area where a community-acquired case exists.
Most South Dakota colleges have an update page addressing the situation as the virus creeps across the country. Students familiar with their institutions should have no problem negotiating and finding their school’s information and updates.
While there may not be a consistent way of releasing the information among schools, the information is there.
