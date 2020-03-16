Though public health is the primary concern when it comes to the COVID-19 infection, the coronavirus is creating havoc with retirement accounts, mutual funds, stocks and bonds.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York plunged at a nearly unprecedented angle on Monday, as traders watched hundreds of billions of dollars evaporate. According to MarketWatch.com, the Dow dropped nearly 3,000 points — or 13% — on Monday to finish at 20,188.52.
On Feb. 18, less than a month ago, the Dow finished at 29,188.52. This means the stock market has seen nearly a third of its total value vanish in about four weeks.
Nevertheless, most financial analysts recommend investors wait before selling their assets.
