Though public health is the primary concern when it comes to the COVID-19 infection, the coronavirus is creating havoc with retirement accounts, mutual funds, stocks and bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York plunged at a nearly unprecedented angle on Monday, as traders watched hundreds of billions of dollars evaporate. According to MarketWatch.com, the Dow dropped nearly 3,000 points — or 13% — on Monday to finish at 20,188.52.

On Feb. 18, less than a month ago, the Dow finished at 29,188.52. This means the stock market has seen nearly a third of its total value vanish in about four weeks.

Nevertheless, most financial analysts recommend investors wait before selling their assets.

Tags

Load comments