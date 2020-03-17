COVID-19 - by the Numbers

4,226

COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

75

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S.

11

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

1

Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

597

COVID-19 tests administered in South Dakota.

7

Number of counties reporting positive cases in South Dakota, including Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook, Minnehaha and Pennington.

