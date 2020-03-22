Pierre is not only the capital of South Dakota, but is also where the state's Women’s Prison is located. One of two facilities, both located in Pierre, are the only places designated in the state for housing women accused of crimes.
Monday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon confirmed that one prisoner has COVID-19.
"We do have a confirmed case of an inmate in the women's prison," Malsam-Rysdon said during a Monday news conference. "Staff have appropriately isolated that individual and any other potential contacts."
"We are currently conducting our investigation, as we would with any other positive case, to determine other contacts that may need to be tested," Malsam-Rysdon added.
With COVID-19 sweeping across parts of the nation, officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Gov. Kristi Noem have issued some new protocols for the prison. These include suspending volunteers, education programs and in-person visits.
“It curtails the activities and programs that can be provided for the inmates,” Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder wrote in an email March 16. “Only attorney visits are being allowed at this time. Other in-person visitation is suspended.”
Bureau officials issued a COVID-19 response dictating a few new protocols, including suspending visits by lawyers, but said each community can respond how it sees fit.
“Access to legal counsel remains a paramount requirement and will be accommodated to the maximum extent practicable,” Winder's news release states. “Although legal visits are generally suspended for 30-days, case-by-case accommodation will be made at the local level. If approved for an in-person visit, the attorney will need to undergo advanced health screening, to include a temperature check.”
Teachers in the education programs are state-paid employees, not volunteers.
“The teachers are department employees and are subject to the governor’s executive order. We are not holding educational classes this week in our facilities,” Winder wrote. “Volunteers are defined in DOC policy as an individual who donates time and effort on a recurring basis to enhance the activities and programs provided at an adult or juvenile DOC facility. They are not DOC employees.”
While visitors, families, loved ones, volunteers and teachers are all stuck on the outside of the prison facilities, there is, however, still the capability for video visitation.
“Yes, there are kiosks in each facility for inmates to have video visits with those on their approved visit list,” Winder wrote.
Officials believe the women's prison is also ready for COVID-19.
“We follow the recommendations from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), who serves as the medical provider in our facilities, and the Center for Disease Controls (CDC),” Winder wrote. “The DOC and South Dakota Department of Health collaborate to establish prevention practices for infectious diseases. The DOC has developed plans for a variety of scenarios in our Continuity of Operations and Emergency Response plans.”
Guards and staff are not required to wear any extra levels of security, in the way of masks or gloves, Winder said.
The prison has not seen a decline in items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Throughout the Solem Public Safety Center, there are bottles of hand sanitizer strategically located around the facility.
“We are well stocked with the necessary supplies at this time,” Winder said.
