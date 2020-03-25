Coronavirus
For more than a week, the Capital Journal has provided daily information about COVID-19 cases throughout South Dakota on page A1. Today, we will offer more details about the outbreak for our city, region, state, nation and world.

Confirmed cases in Pierre: 1

Confirmed cases in Fort Pierre: 0

Confirmed cases for all of Hughes and Stanley counties: 1

Confirmed cases for South Dakota: 41

By County:

Hughes-1

Beadle - 13

Bon Homme-1

Brown-2

Brookings-1

Charles Mix-1

Codington-1

Davison-2

Lincoln-1

Lyman-1

McCook-2

Meade-1

Minnehaha-13

Pennington-1

Confirmed cases for U.S.: 54,453

By State:

New York-26,358

New Jersey-3,675

California-2,511

Washington-2,469

Michigan-1,791

Illinois-1,535

Louisiana-1,388

Florida-1,373

Georgia-1,119

Minnesota-287

Iowa-124

Nebraska-53

Montana-48

North Dakota-37

Wyoming-30

Confirmed cases for World: 416,686

By Nation:

China-81,869

Italy-69,176

Spain-39,673

Germany-31,554

Iran-27,017

France-22,025

Canada-1,739

Mexico-370

