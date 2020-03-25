For more than a week, the Capital Journal has provided daily information about COVID-19 cases throughout South Dakota on page A1. Today, we will offer more details about the outbreak for our city, region, state, nation and world.
Confirmed cases in Pierre: 1
Confirmed cases in Fort Pierre: 0
Confirmed cases for all of Hughes and Stanley counties: 1
Confirmed cases for South Dakota: 41
By County:
Hughes-1
Beadle - 13
Bon Homme-1
Brown-2
Brookings-1
Charles Mix-1
Codington-1
Davison-2
Lincoln-1
Lyman-1
McCook-2
Meade-1
Minnehaha-13
Pennington-1
Confirmed cases for U.S.: 54,453
By State:
New York-26,358
New Jersey-3,675
California-2,511
Washington-2,469
Michigan-1,791
Illinois-1,535
Louisiana-1,388
Florida-1,373
Georgia-1,119
Minnesota-287
Iowa-124
Nebraska-53
Montana-48
North Dakota-37
Wyoming-30
Confirmed cases for World: 416,686
By Nation:
China-81,869
Italy-69,176
Spain-39,673
Germany-31,554
Iran-27,017
France-22,025
Canada-1,739
Mexico-370
