COVID-19, By The Numbers

54,453

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

737

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S.

41

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1

Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

819

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

268

Tests in South Dakota with results pending. 

 

14

Number of counties reporting positive cases in South Dakota, including Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Brookings, Charles Mix, Codington, Davison, Hughes, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Meade, Minnehaha and Pennington.

