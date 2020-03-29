122,653

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

2,112

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S.

90COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Sunday. 45 of these are men and 45 are women.

1Confirmed COVID-19 case in Hughes and Stanley counties.

1Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

3,127Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

28Counties in South Dakota confirming at least one case of COVID-19.

