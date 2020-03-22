COVID-19, By The Numbers

15,219

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

201

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S.

21

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

1

Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

1,038

COVID-19 tests administered in South Dakota.

277

Tests in South Dakota with results pending.

8

Number of counties reporting positive cases in South Dakota, including Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook, Minnehaha and Pennington.

6

Number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in South Dakota now classified as “recovered.”

