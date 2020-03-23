At least one person in Pierre now has COVID-19, as South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon on Monday confirmed an inmate inside the state’s Women’s Prison is infected.
Moreover, as the total number of cases in South Dakota reached 28, three counties are now listed as having “community spread,” with those being Hughes, Lyman and Beadle.
Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday said 30% of South Dakotans will likely contract the virus at some point, while the health effects will last through at least June … and the economic fallout could go well beyond that.
During the first of her two Monday news conferences, Noem said South Dakotans should expect to see “dramatic increases in infections for the next eight weeks.”
“This is not a time to panic,” Noem said. “If you’re nervous about this, stay home.”
Inmate Infected
"We do have a confirmed case of an inmate in the women's prison," Malsam-Rysdon said when questioned by the Capital Journal during a Monday news conference. "Staff have appropriately isolated that individual and any other potential contacts. We are currently conducting our investigation, as we would with any other positive case to determine other contacts that may need to be tested."
Officials did not say how the prisoner may have contracted COVID-19, nor did they indicate if she had recently participated in a work release program.
However, Noem and Malsam-Rysdon said this case in Hughes County meets the definition of community spread because the woman in question had not traveled outside the state anytime recently.
“This is the first inmate in the South Dakota Department of Corrections to test positive,” DOC spokesman Michael Winder said Monday. “All work release programs have been postponed at this time. If an inmate becomes symptomatic, we follow the proper protocols from guidelines outlined by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Executive Order
Leaders in states such as New York, California, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois have ordered residents to stay home via “lockdown” or “shelter-in-place” actions.
Though South Dakota has only a fraction of the population found in those states, the threat posed by COVID-19 remains serious. Therefore, Noem on Monday took the action of issuing an executive order outlining what she expects businesses and nonprofit organizations to do moving forward.
“It is my job as governor to provide a baseline for how we operate,” Noem said.
Highlights in the executive order state all health care organizations and local governments “should” postpone elective surgeries and restrict public gatherings of 10 people or more, respectively.
The order also states that businesses should encourage staff members to telework if possible, while adhering to social distancing measures.
The Capital Journal questioned Noem as to the nature of the term “should.” Is it an enforceable order, or is it merely advice?
“It is telling them what they should do,” Noem said, declining to be more specific. “This is what I am telling them to do.”
The order is scheduled to expire on May 2. Go to <https://news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=26560> to read the entire executive action.
“If a local government wants to go beyond, that is a decision they will make,” Noem added.
Reacting to the developments late Monday, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry President David Owen supported Noem’s action.
“We have learned today just how serious this pandemic will get right here in South Dakota,” Owen said. “The governor is working to protect citizens from the virus while allowing people to find the level of protection that best fits their circumstances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.