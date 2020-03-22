As the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reached 21, six of the seven new patients announced on Sunday are in Beadle County — and two of those victims are in the 10-19 age range.
On the bright side, however, Gov. Kristi Noem said during her news conference alongside Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon that six of the 14 people who had previously tested positive have fully recovered.
Sunday, Noem confirmed the seven additional patients, with all but one of these cases are in Beadle County. Six of the seven are directly related to the handful of positive results given last week.
“Yesterday, we tested 58 high-priority cases,” Noem said. “Fifty-one of those came back negative. Seven of them are positive.”
The six new cases in Beadle County included one male in the age range of 60-69, one female 50-59, one female 20-29, one male 20-29, one female 10-19, and one male 10-19 years old.
These are the first two confirmed cases of someone under 19 in the state.
The seventh case was from a male 60-69 in Brown County, and his infection is tied to travel.
This recent round of testing brings Beadle County’s total to 10 positive cases.
“Our investigation indicates these cases in Beadle County are either related to current cases, so that means they have interacted with somebody who tested positive, or travel related as well,” Noem said.
Noem specifically asked Huron and Beadle County residents to be extra vigilant and stay at home. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for community spread show these individuals are dangerously close.
“As I’ve said before, and I want to remind people, if you are feeling sick, stay home,” Noem said. “Do not expose yourself to other individuals. Call your doctor. They will walk you through what you can do to be tested and identify what are your health concerns.”
The state is still only testing high-priority people. The supply order of test kits that arrived last week is still the only supply currently in the state’s possession. They are working on getting more supplies and both the secretary and governor said more is on the way.
Mistakes were made and the federal agencies understood what went wrong, Noem said.
“We do expect hospitals in South Dakota to bring up their own capacity, and we are working with the Avera (Health) system in particular to do that. Imminently, we expect that in a matter of days,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
There are 700 tests pending, sent out of state to commercial labs, they said.
