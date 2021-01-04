Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

27 (+ 2 from Thursday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

108 (- 16 from Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (same as Thursday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

16 (+ 1 from Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

20,558,489

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

350,664

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

100,643 (+ 1,479 from Thursday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6,031 (+ 335 from Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,513 (+ 25 from Thursday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

268 (- 29 from Thursday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments