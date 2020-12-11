Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

24 (+ 2 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

309 (- 7 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

36 (- 1 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

15,474,800

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

291,522

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

89,672 (+ 1,649 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

15,622 (- 526 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,210 (+ 63 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

467 (- 34 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

