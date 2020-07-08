Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

17

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2,982,900Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

131,065Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

7,242Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 3,739 of these are men, while 3,503 are women.

864Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

98Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

54People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments