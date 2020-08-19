Virus

Shown is a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

3

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

15 (-2 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

3 (+1 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

5,460,429

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

171,021

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

10,566

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 5,323 of these are men, while 5,243 are women.

 

1,222 (+28 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

155

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

55

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

