This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

31 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

79 (-20 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

9 (-5 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

25,301,166Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

423,519Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

107,608 (+428 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

3,238 (-440 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,739 (+34 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

161 (same as Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

