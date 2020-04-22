802,583

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

44,575

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,858

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Of these, 859 are men and 999 are women.

9

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

111

People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

937

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

11,588

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

