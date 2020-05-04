1,122,486

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

65,735

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,668

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 1,405 of these are men, while 1,263 are women.

817

“Active” COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

21Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

211People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

69People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

1,830

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments