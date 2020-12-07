Virus

This is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

21 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

320 (+ 5 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1 (same as Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

40 (+ 2 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

14,636,914Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

281,253Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

86,500 (+ 2,102 from Friday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

16,814 (+ 889 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,110 (+ 46 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

503 (- 13 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

