Bottom Photo

For more COVID-19 photos and information, go to www.capjournal.com.

4

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1Active COVID-19 case in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,342,594

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

80,820

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

3,732

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 2,035 of these are men, while 1,697 are women.

1,326

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

39Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

79People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments