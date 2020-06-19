COVID-19, By The Numbers

9

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,178,710

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

118,365

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

6,158

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 3,203 of these are men, while 2,955 are women.

801

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

81

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

95

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

